Watch Gokhan Saki merk Henrique da Silva at #UFCJapan

Gokhan Saki just got me excited for the light heavyweight division again. He showed good takedown defense, landed plenty of bombs, and showed heart in his UFC debut performance against Henrique da Silva Friday in Saitama, Japan. Basically a god in kickboxing circles, this was only Saki’s second MMA fight and he was up against a tough Brazilian “Frankenstein” knockout artist. Da Silva deserves credit for taking some of Saki’s best shots, he also tied up Saki a few times and this began to wear on the 33-year-old man known as “The Turkish Tyson”. Saki began to slow and get a little sloppy, but his heart pulled him through after eating a series of clinch knees and elbows from da Silva. Saki rallied with a left hook to close the show.

ROUND OF THE YEAR? Gokhan Saki introduces himself to the MMA world with the Saki Bomb on Henrique Da Silva! https://t.co/nLJIuiKcgO — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017