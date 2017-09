UFC Fight Night 117 live results

UFC Fight Night 117 takes place Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT from Saitama, Japan. Former UFC middleweight title contender Yushin Okami makes his return to the octagon on short notice in a light heavyweight matchup against Ovince Saint Preux in the main event. Women’s strawweight standouts Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade clash in the co-headliner and kickboxing phenom Gokhan Saki makes his UFC debut against Henrique da Silva at light heavyweight.

UFC Fight Night 117 results:

Main Card (FXX)

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux def. Yushin Okami via submission (Von Flue choke) – Rd 1, 1:50

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade def. Cláudia Gadelha via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Lightweight: Dong Hyun Kim def. Takanori Gomi via TKO (ground n’ pound) – Rd 1, 1:30

Light Heavyweight: Gökhan Saki def. Henrique da Silva via KO (punches) – Rd 1, 4:25

Featherweight: Teruto Ishihara def. Rolando Dy via unanimous decision (28-27, 28-27, 29-27)

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga def. Ulka Sasaki via submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 4:30

Preliminary Card (FXX)

Welterweight: Keita Nakamura def. Alex Morono via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Women’s Strawweight: Syuri Kondo def. Chan-Mi Jeon via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Welterweight: Shinsho Anzai def. Luke Jumeau via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Welterweight: Daichi Abe def. Hyun Gyu Lim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)