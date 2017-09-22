After failing to make weight Hirota is off Fight Night 117

The UFC Fight Night 117 fight card lost featherweight Mizuto Hirota after an abysmal weight cut miscalculation. Here’s the UFC’s official release.

“Due to health and safety concerns, the UFC featherweight bout Hirota vs. Rosa at UFC Fight Night Japan: Saint Preux vs. Okami has been cancelled, as Hirota was deemed unfit to compete by the UFC medical team.

UFC Fight Night Japan: Saint Preux vs. Okami will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Moving to the main card will be the flyweight bout between Jussier Formiga and Ulka Sasaki.”