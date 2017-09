UFC Featherweight Mizuto Hirota was the last fighter to weigh in for UFC Fight Night Japan and it was bad. He looked dazed from the moment he exited the curtain, to the scale, on the scale, and then off again. He missed the 145 pound mark by 4 pounds (146 limit) coming in at 150. He then stumbled off the scale only to be saved by two UFC employees who caught him. UFC Fight Night Japan is set to occur on Saturday  September 23rd headlined by Ovince St. Preux vs. Yushin Okami.

