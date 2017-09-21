Bisping tells Rockhold to “claw his way” back to title shot

Luke Rockhold has been on the warpath since he beat David Branch at UFC Fight Night 116 calling out Michael Bisping even when ordering at McDonald’s. Okay I made that last part up. Michael responded in this video in typical over the top fashion.
I knocked him out in three minutes — yes, three minutes — out cold. He comes back and he fights, who is it, David Branch? I’ve never heard of him. He should go rematch Chris Weidman — a couple of bums. Try to claw your way back to the top.

