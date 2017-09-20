Paulo Filho injured in car crash

MMA veteran Paulo Filho known for fighting in Pride Fighting Championships and World Extreme Cagefighting was injured in a car accident in Niteroi, Brazil, on Monday morning. This comes via an article on Sherdog.com. Reportedly Filho suffered fractures in his hand and hip after the vehicle he was driving smashed head on with a Vectra. Paulo let MMAFighting.com know that it was his fault after he accidentally drove the wrong way on a road under construction. He is currently being treated at Tijutrauma hospital and is expected to undergo surgery for his injuries soon.

PMN wishes him the best and a speedy recovery.