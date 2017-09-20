Bellator 183 full line-up for Saturday

Bellator 183: “Henderson vs. Pitbull” pops off on Saturday night from the SAP Center in San Jose. Former UFC lightweight king “Smooth” Benson Henderson stands across the cage from Patricky “Pitbull” Freire in the main event. The co-main is solid with Lorenz Larkin facing Paul Daley and followed by the strong Roy Nelson vs. Javy Ayala bout. The main card will air on Spike TV with a sizable under card airing on Spike’s website. Check out the full line up for the event below.

Bellator 183 “Henderson vs. Pitbull” (Spike TV):

Lightweight: Benson Henderson (24-7) vs. Patricky Freire (17-8)

Welterweight: Paul Daley (39-15-2) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-6, 1 NC)

Heavyweight: Roy Nelson (22-14) vs. Javy Ayala (10-5)

Featherweight: Aaron Pico (0-1) vs. Justin Linn (7-3)

Lightweight: Adam Piccolotti (9-0) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (21-3)

Bellator 183 “Prelims” Card (Spike.com):

Women’s Flyweight: Brooke Mayo (0-1) vs. Kaytlin Neil (0-2)

Welterweight: Fernando Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Alex Lopez (3-0)

Featherweight: Gaston Bolanos (1-0) vs. Brandon Laroco (1-1)

Light Heavyweight: Tony Johnson (4-3) vs. Mike Ortega (2-3)

Bantamweight: Justin Tenedora (1-0) vs. Ricardo Vasquez (Debut)

Women’s Flyweight: Jaimelene Nievera (4-3) vs. Corina Herrera (3-3)

Lightweight: J.J. Okanovich (4-1) vs. Luis Jauregui (4-2)

Flyweight: Daniel Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Anthony Castrejon (1-1)