Unexpected betting odds for St. Pierre vs. Bisping

It seems like a long time ago in an organization far away that the fight announcement came for a returning Georges St. Pierre. Unexpectedly his opponent was to be Michael Bisping…then it was….then it wasn’t…now it is again. The belief that the greatest welterweight champion, arguably, GSP can beat Michael Bisping far exceeds the reverse. The latest betting odds have GSP as the favorite according to Bovada.

GSP -150

Michael Bisping +120

GSP is coming back from a layoff and Michael Bisping is the middleweight champion. With that in mind it is surprising that Georges comes in as the favorite. What do you think? Are the odds correct?

Poor Michael Bisping. He has the cash, but often not the respect he deserves.