Full betting odds for UFC Fight Night 117

More crazy betting odds to examine taken right from oddsshark.com. UFC Fight Night 117 features an intriguing main event for sure. Former middleweight standout Yushin Okami squares off against perennial contender Ovince St. Preux, OSP for short. Okami is not surprisingly the underdog on paper but just may turn out to be the safe bet depending on how the lead up to the bout goes. Check out the full odds for UFC Fight Night 117 that takes place on September 22nd.
|UFC Fight Night 117 – St. Preux vs. Okami
|9:00 PM ET
|
Jessica Andrade
vs
Claudia Gadelha
|
+205
-240
|9:00 PM ET
|
Luiz Henrique da Silva
vs
Gokhan Saki
|
+125
-145
|9:00 PM ET
|
Rolando Dy
vs
Teruto Ishihara
|
+112
-132
|9:00 PM ET
|
Mizuto Hirota
vs
Charles Rosa
|
+158
-183
|9:00 PM ET
|
Keita Nakamura
vs
Alex Morono
|
+118
-138
|9:00 PM ET
|
Yuta Sasaki
vs
Jussier Da Silva
|
+330
-400
|9:00 PM ET
|
Shinsho Anzai
vs
Luke Jumeau
|
+195
-230
|11:00 PM ET
|
Yushin Okami
vs
Ovince St. Preux
|
+360
-460
