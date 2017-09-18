Judge gets punished for ABSURD GG vs Canelo scorecard

Judge Adalaide Byrd delivered a scorecard for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin that was so absurd it got her in serious trouble. Boxing has long been accused of corruption and Saturday’s draw result for the fight only fueled the fire. However, the absolute pinnacle of WTF was Byrd’s scoring of the fight of 118-110 for Alvarez. Compare that to the other 114-114 and 115-113 (for GG) scorecards and you see how insane that is. Here is what Oscar De La Hoya’s comment on the scoring.

A lot of people are not understanding 118-110, just like myself. That’s the bottom line.

We don’t understand it either, Oscar. Byrd has been removed from major boxing events for the time being.