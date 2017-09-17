UFC Fight Night 116 results and full fight video highlights

UFC Fight Night 116 took place Saturday night, Sept. 16 in Pittsburgh. The main event saw Luke Rockhold get back on track against David Branch after a lengthy layoff. The 32-year-old former middleweight champ flattened Branch out face first and submitted him with punches at 4:05 of the second round. Welterweight slugger Mike Perry KO’d Alex Reyes in the first round in the co-headliner, and Anthony Smith scored a TKO over Hector Lombard in the third round of their middleweight tilt.
Only two fights went to the judges’ scorecards.
UFC Fight Night 116 results:
Main Card (Fox Sports 1)
- Middleweight: Luke Rockhold def. David Branch via Submission (punches) – Rd 2, 4:05
- Welterweight: Mike Perry def. Alex Reyes via KO (knee) – Rd 1, 1:19
- Middleweight: Anthony Smith def. Hector Lombard via TKO (punches) – Rd 3, 2:33
- Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie def. Jason Gonzalez via Submission (arm-triangle choke) – Rd 2, 2:11
- Welterweight: Kamaru Usman def. Sérgio Moraes via KO (punches) – Rd 1, 2:48
- Heavyweight: Justin Ledet def. Azunna Anyanwu via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
- Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Tony Martin via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz def. Anthony Hamilton via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 0:24
- Middleweight: Uriah Hall def. Krzysztof Jotko via TKO (punches) – Rd 2, 2:25
- Lightweigh: Gilbert Burns def. Jason Saggo via KO (punch) – Rd 2, 4:55
