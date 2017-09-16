Watch Canelo vs. Golovkin live stream online

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-1) will put his Ring middleweight title on the line against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin‘s (37-0) WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles when the two clash Saturday night in Las Vegas. Considered the two best in their division, one will emerge as the best in the world on Saturday and you don’t want to miss it.

HOW TO WATCH

Boxing fans can watch the Canelo vs. GGG pay-per-view live stream online for $79.99 over at www.caneloggg.com. Start time for the PPV is 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

There are movie theaters all around the country also streaming the event live. You can enter your zip code here to find a theater near you and pre-order your tickets.

And of course you can order the HBO PPV through your local cable or satellite provider.