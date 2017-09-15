Cormier says McGregor vs. Diaz 3 must happen

UFC light heavyweight champion, we think, Daniel Cormier gave his take on Conor McGregor’s next fight. He agrees with most of us that it has to be Nate Diaz 3, but you never know. Some have speculated that Conor may have lost the fire now that he’s rich thanks to the Mayweather boxing match. If he does come back, and as long as Nate Diaz doesn’t ask for the same payday that Conor can command, a third fight may happen. Here’s what Daniel said:

One of the fights that has to happen in the UFC is Conor McGregor versus Nate Diaz number three. In the first fight, Nate went in on short notice, submitted Conor McGregor and shocked the world. In the second fight, Conor made adjustments. Came in, used leg kicks to slow Nate down and won a very, very close decision. These guys make a ton of money together. It’s one of the biggest fights the UFC can put on and now it will be for the lightweight championship of the world. You can not make a bigger fight. These guys have to run it back. The bad blood, the trash talk, the press conferences. This would be amazing from start to finish and I can not wait until these guys go again.

Conor is 1-1 against Nate and a third fight is going to be big money for the UFC.