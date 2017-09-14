Jones swears on his mama, kids, his grave, and Jesus that he’s innocent

Here we go again. Jon Jones is definitely going to arbitration for his UFC 214 USADA violation. How do we know this? Jon’s Twitter account, of course. Here’s his tweet that has everyone groaning right now.

Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father.

This is not good news for Jon Jones fans because if he takes this to arbitration and fights a losing battle he could possibly get the book thrown at him. Admitting it and moving on is the easiest way to handle this type of situation according to guys like Chael Sonnen, and he knows a thing or two about getting popped for banned substances.

If this was his first infraction it would be different, but as it is not he is already facing a possible 4 year suspension. Let’s be real here for a moment. If he ticks off the people handling his sentence it’s going to be very bad for Jones who is 30 years old. His return from a maximum suspension would put him at 34 or 35 years old and he would have to wade back in to the deep waters of the USADA testing pool before he ever thought of stepping back in to The Octagon.