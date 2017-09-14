DJ now owns UFC p4p list, more changes since Jones violation

So…there’s this Jon Jones thing going around that he failed some test somewhere.

After his positive tests for Turinabol went public via USADA it’s been downhill for Jones. His anticipated return fight which saw him recapture the light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 has been ruled a no contest. The once highly regarded fighter has fallen off every pound for pound list kept by credible sites including the UFC’s. Now a new face sits atop the bunch named Demetrious Johnson.

DJ has defended his title a record ten times, a record that he shares with Anderson Silva. If Johnson beats Ray Borg at UFC 216 it would be hard not to keep him in GOAT discussions long after this generation is dead and buried. Note that despite his loss to Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor sits at a strong number 2 on the list behind him. As long as McGregor doesn’t lose until after DJ does he will probably make number one. Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the only woman in the top ten and that is something that will change should Amanda Nunes win a few more. Check it out.

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Stipe Miocic +1

4 Max Holloway +1

5 Cody Garbrandt +1

6 Daniel Cormier +1

7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk +1

8 Tyron Woodley +1

9 Dominick Cruz +1

10 Jose Aldo +2

11 Michael Bisping

12 Cris Cyborg +1

13 Robert Whittaker +1

14 Amanda Nunes +1

15 TJ Dillashaw *NR