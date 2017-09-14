Cormier gives grim take on Jones and his future

Daniel Cormier gave his grim take on Jon Jones to UFC Tonight TV audience members. The topic was Jon’s drug test failure and the potential 4 year ban he may have imposed upon him because of it. Here’s what Cormier said:

USADA is being very straight line, saying ‘due process.’ But the reality is you can’t fail a drug test. You can pass a hundred tests; you cannot fail one. And they’re saying we have to wait for the due process, but what are we waiting for? You cannot test positive for performance-enhancing drugs. It’s unfair. I’m very upset about it. He has to fight this. This is a death sentence. If this does what it says it can be, it’s a death sentence.

He also doesn’t believe that it was a tainted supplement and quite frankly no one else does either. Turinabol is not cheap.

This is a very expensive drug, something that could not be easily found in a supplement. I’ve been in the USADA program for 12 years. I’ve never had these issues. If it was a mistake the first time, you’ve got to be more careful. Especially with all the scrutiny that was on him coming back from a suspension, you’ve got to be cautious and careful. To expect people to understand anymore is just ridiculous.

Technically, Cormier is the light heavyweight champ once more since the loss to Jon was overturned to a no contest. What do you think? Will Jon Jones ever fight again and if so – will anyone care?