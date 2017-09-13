Watch this new half-hour interview with Georges St-Pierre ahead of UFC 217

Former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre sat down for half an hour with Hot 97 to talk about his comeback fight for the middleweight belt against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 on Nov. 4. Georges feels he is a better version of himself when he stepped away from the sport in 2013, but he’ll be moving up a weight class against “The Count”. GSP explains why he really stepped away from the sport, talks about being bullied as a child and reforming a former bully, and gave his thoughts on top middleweight contender Luke Rockhold. And much more.

