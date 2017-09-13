Jones B sample is back and it’s bad, USADA statement

Jon Jones tested positive for the banned substance Turinabol for his fight with former champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. Jon had regained his light heavyweight championship and was a living example of redemption and recovery. Shortly after – it all came crashing down and any support he had was gone. Very few people were behind him, but most of us weren’t surprised. We did say “wait for the B sample to come back before we judge”. It came back and it was bad. Here is the statement USADA made through ESPN.

Mr. Jones’ B sample has confirmed the A sample findings Importantly – as previously stated – due process should occur before drawing any conclusions about this matter.

Usually the benefit of the doubt is given to anyone, but this isn’t his first rodeo with USADA or the legal system. If a B sample comes back positive it is pretty much game over and Jon could be facing a lengthy suspension because of it.