HOLY SH**! UFC’s Ed Herman loses tip of finger in plumbing mishap

Conor McGregor used to be a plumber then he took up fighting and now he’s making millions. Ed Herman has been fighting inside the UFC Octagon for over a decade and recently tried to do some plumbing of his own by replacing a well pump when his hand got sucked into the well head and took off the tip of his right index finger. “Short Fuse” has battled some of the toughest men the world but never suffered an injury this gruesome in the cage! Stick to fighting guys, it’s a dangerous world out there!

Yeah buddy #warning graphic picture lost the tip of my finger today could have been worse 😢 pic.twitter.com/jzauDro9d2 — Ed Herman (@EdHermanufc) September 12, 2017

No telling how long this is going to keep Herman on the sidelines and how it may affect his fighting future, but we’re wishing him a speedy recovery.

Ripped the tip of my finger off today f*** when it rains it pours baby #pain #blood #bone #ouch A post shared by Ed Herman (@edhermanufc) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:41am PDT