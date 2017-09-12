Three title fights now at UFC 217

UFC 217 was already looking like it was on track to pass one million pay per view buys as it stood earlier this week. It’s solid at the top with Michael Bisping vs. Georges St. Pierre and rivals Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw squaring off, but it just got even better. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas has been added making it three titles fights headlining the event being held in New York at Madison Square Garden on November 4th. Check out the full card.

Champ Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre – for middleweight title

Champ Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for bantamweight title

Champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas – for women’s strawweight title

Ricardo Ramos vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Paulo Borrachinha vs. Johny Hendricks

Curtis Blaydes vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

Jorge Masvidal vs. Stephen Thompson

Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann