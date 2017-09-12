Three title fights now at UFC 217

UFC 217 was already looking like it was on track to pass one million pay per view buys as it stood earlier this week. It’s solid at the top with Michael Bisping vs. Georges St. Pierre and rivals Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw squaring off, but it just got even better. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas has been added making it three titles fights headlining the event being held in New York at Madison Square Garden on November 4th. Check out the full card.
- Champ Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre – for middleweight title
- Champ Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for bantamweight title
- Champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas – for women’s strawweight title
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Paulo Borrachinha vs. Johny Hendricks
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Aleksei Oleinik
- Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Jorge Masvidal vs. Stephen Thompson
- Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins
- Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann
