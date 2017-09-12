One armed fighter Nick Newell returns to MMA

With only one arm Nick Newell has been pretty darn successful. According to CombatDocket.com he has returned to an organization called LFA. The Legacy Fighting Alliance may not be as well known as some of the organizations out there, but it has garnered media attention for signing Newell. Here’s what was reported:

Ex WSOF title challenger, and XFC Lightweight Champion Nick Newell has ended a two plus year layoff to sign a multi fight deal with LFA. Newell, a congenital amputee from the elbow down on his left arm has been fighting against the odds his whole life.

If you want proof of his abilities and that Nick deserves to be more than a sideshow attraction check out this video of when he became a champion in the XFC organization.