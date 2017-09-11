The Reebok payouts for UFC 215 total just $185K

MMA Junkie reported the UFC 215 Reebok payout figures and as expected they are still mind bogglingly ridiculous. Only four fighters got $20K or more and to put that in perspective upper mid card fighters like Brendan Schaub were making over $100K a fight before the UFC/Reebok deal and that can be fact checked. Here are the numbers and keep in mind it didn’t account for the scrapped Ray Borg vs. Demetrious Johnson bout that would have added more to the total, but still not nearly enough.

Amanda Nunes: $40,000 def. Valentina Shevchenko: $30,000

Rafael dos Anjos: $20,000 def. Neil Magny: $15,000

Henry Cejudo: $5,000 def. Wilson Reis: $5,000

Ilir Latifi: $5,000 def. Tyson Pedro: $2,500

Jeremy Stephens: $20,000 def. Gilbert Melendez: $5,000

Ketlen Vieira: $2,500 def. Sara McMann: $5,000

Sarah Moras: $2,500 def. Ashlee Evans-Smith: $2,500

Rick Glenn: $2,500 def. Gavin Tucker: $2,500

Alex White: $5,000 def. Mitch Clarke: $5,000

Arjan Bhullar: $2,500 def. Luis Henrique: $2,500

Kajan Johnson: $2,500 def. Adriano Martins: $5,000

TOTAL: $185,000