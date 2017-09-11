Security guard suing for McGregor’s money for press conference incident

The Blast is reporting that William Pegg is suing Conor McGregor for hitting him with a Monster Energy can. At the UFC 202 media conference in August 2016 the security guard says he was hit with the can and now wants $95K.

ESPN also confirmed the lawsuit that apparently came about in March and was filed against Conor and his McGregor Sports and Entertainment. Conor tried to file a dismissal of the case in May but it was denied by the courts. This will probably not be the last lawsuit against Conor if he is forced to pay the whopping fine for allegedly hitting someone with a can. It would likely open up the floodgates of people wanting some cheddar from the UFC champ. What is this world coming to?