Bro, Nate Diaz ain’t shit. Me and Nate have had a lot of issues. I was the champ in the UFC and WEC, and Diaz was calling me out. He got lucky in the fight with Conor (1st one), and he got the win, but Diaz ain’t shit. He ain’t shit.

Anthony Pettis praises Conor McGregor and disses the Irishman’s eternal archenemy Nate Diaz in this video. He discusses how Conor surprised everyone in his Mayweather fight and more. Check it out.