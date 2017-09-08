UFC 215 main event cancelled, Borg sick

MMAFighting.com reported that the main event of UFC 215 was cancelled. Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg will have to wait to square off now after the doctors intervened and said Borg was unfit to fight. Dr. Michelle Ingels of Perfecting Athletes explained it to Ariel Helwani.

It wasn’t weight related. Ray has been getting progressively more sick each day this week and still wanted to fight so badly that he put on a game face and went to all of his fight week obligations. However, prior to beginning the bulk of his weight cut the UFC doctor examined Borg and concluded that he was too ill to fight this week and needed time to rest and get better.

This means that Johnson will have to wait for his chance to defend his flyweight title a record 11th time and in doing so breaking Anderson Silva’s record. Amanda Nunes is now in the main event defending her bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. This comes days after addressing her lack of a push by the UFC for not being “pretty enough”. The co-main event is now Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Neil Magny.