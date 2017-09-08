GSP gave Johnson praise before UFC 215 main event cancelled

Just a short while before Demetrious Johnson found out that the fight with Ray Borg was off for UFC 215 he received some high praise from Georges St. Pierre.

Becoming champion is hard, but staying champion is even harder. Now, Demetrious Johnson is the best fighter competing in mixed martial arts today. And he’s on the point of breaking the record for the most consecutive wins in UFC history for the title. So, be aware and I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen. Good luck.

Demetrious Johnson spoke with CBS Sports about the fight and his comments put the cancellation of the bout in perspective. His excitement for the chance to break Anderson Silva’s 10 defense record was evident.

I was always a big fan of Anderson Silva. He was a true martial artist. I remember when he set this record. I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s at 10. No one is ever going to get 10 consecutive title defenses.’ Here’s little old me, the first-ever flyweight champion. I’m the only fighter to ever hold this belt. I’ve submitted people, I’ve KOed people, I have won seven bonuses. If I am able to go out there and win this fight, I’ll be the longest reigning UFC champion ever in history. There are a lot of champions who get the belt and are unbeatable and next thing you know, they get beat. Every single time you step in the Octagon, you have to be on. GSP is set to return to the UFC to face Middleweight champ Michael Bisping in New York.