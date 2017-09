The end of an era.

The Fertitta brothers bought the UFC for a mere 2 million dollars in 2001 and took the struggling combat sports attraction and made it a juggernaut. Now, according to a report by Forbes.com, they have sold their remaining shares in the company. Their money is now being utilized in their new venture Fertitta capital and their Station Casinos. The guys who brought us years of entertainment are moving on.