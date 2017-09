In episode 2 of UFC 215 Embedded Demtrious Johnson shows off his live streaming studio, Ray Borg gets in some practice at the archery range and takes some detox shots, Amanda Nunes arrives in Edmonton and Valentina Shevchenko visits an aviation museum.

In episode 3 the UFC 215 headliners get a look at their new redesigned Reebok gear and they come face-to-face during the media day staredowns.