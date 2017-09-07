McGregor probably not fighting for rest of 2017

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently communicated through Irish website The 42 about Conor’s potential return later this year. From his statements it appears that he may not be competing until 2018 and that’s not surprising given the schedule he kept and how much he got paid for the boxing contest with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

As for what’s next, we’re currently taking a bit of down time after a fairly exhausting few months. I’ve said for a long time that the Nate Diaz trilogy fight at lightweight is what I’d personally like to see next. That still needs to be put to bed. It’s probably a little late in the day to realistically expect another fight before the end of the year, because even after this hiatus is over, a lot goes into the planning and execution of a training camp at our level. I find it hard to envisage another fight in 2017. Then again, knowing Conor, I could get a text message tonight telling me otherwise. He’s difficult to predict, which is one of the many reasons why he’s so fascinating.

The smart money is on a return bout with Nate Diaz in terms of drawing power, but you never know with McGregor. Anything is possible. Maybe Godzilla vs McGregor next?