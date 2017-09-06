McGregor returns to PPV in September

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is the man and if you need proof look no further than September 30, 2017. Conor will be sitting down with Dan Hardy for “An Evening with Conor McGregor” inside the Indigo at O2 Arena in London. The tickets run from £60 to £595 and the event will stream live on pay per view. Many are expecting an announcement pertaining to an imminent Octagon return for the Irishman, but with Conor nothing is for sure.

McGregor’s popularity has soared since his valiant but losing effort against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match on August 26th. The scary part is that this sit down interview may do more buys than some of the UFC pay per views with a full fight card.