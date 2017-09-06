CM Punk is probably returning to the UFC soon

Duke Roufus posted a picture of CM Punk aside fellow UFC fighter John Makdessi and claims they have fights lined up in the very near future.

Great #laborday training today with the #roufusport Fight Team. We are pleased to welcome #UFC Lightweight #lebanese #canadian #johnmakdessi and always a pleasure having #cmpunk both of them are awaiting fight confirmations.

Makdessi and Punk are both coming off of decisive losses. Punk was submitted quickly by Mickey Gall in his debut and Makdessi was knocked out in spectacular fashion via head kick.