Jose Aldo can’t stop hating on McGregor

If you think Nate Diaz gets salty over Conor McGregor’s success you obviously haven’t been paying attention to former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo. The Brazilian fighter was smashed in 13 seconds by Conor McGregor and he just can’t seem to let it go. Now that Conor went ten rounds with boxing GOAT Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his fame is even bigger than ever – Aldo pours on the salt.

Here’s his latest round of shade he is throwing at the Irishman via MMAJunkie.com.

Conor doesn’t have good cardio, and (they) knew he’s not used to boxing. Mayweather was closed up, just waiting for the time to pounce. The guy hadn’t fought for two years. A lot of people talk a lot of crap, like, ‘Oh, he landed many more blows than Pacquiao or Cotto and everyone.’ But no one says that (Mayweather) didn’t fight for two years. He didn’t even prepare for the fight. He knew, like everyone at the gym said, that it would be very hard – very, very hard. (referencing McGregor’s chances of winning)

He disagrees that Conor going ten rounds and getting lots of credit from boxing sources is a moral victory.

Of course not. Moral? First of all, you try to prove that with someone who’s almost 41, who’s been away. Of course, it was a money fight. A moral victory would have been taking on an active boxer, a champion, and then fought him. And then you’d see how he would barely last a round. Because it’s an entirely different sport. We need to put ourselves in our places. I’m an MMA athlete. I can’t go tomorrow and say I’m going to do Muay Thai in Thailand with a Thai fighter, because I can punch and kick well. There’s no way. Each one in their places. I respect martial arts, so I put myself in my place. I don’t see a moral victory.

It doesn’t look like Aldo is going to shut his mouth any time soon.