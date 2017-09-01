The MMA hero trying to expose ‘fake martial artists’ overseas

Chinese MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong was arrested by Chinese police mere minutes before fighting another Tai Chi master. He decimated the first one and China was not happy at all. Xu has made it his mission to expose martial arts frauds that claim to be masters. In China, martial arts is a bigger part of the culture than most anywhere else in the world so reverence to said masters is mandatory. VICE News caught up with Xu and tried to get a feel for how his quest is going and what’s happening behind the scenes.

