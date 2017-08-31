McGregor vs. Mayweather absolutely smashed PPV records

They knew it would be big folks, but never anticipated this.

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26th smashed the previous PPV record. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Dyce was with Dana White during his Tuesday Night Contender Series and he later posted a video to Instagram about the pay per view numbers. What he broke blew just about everyone away.

The previous PPV record was 4.6 million for Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao and the over/under on the MayMac fight was 4.99 million. The actual number was a staggering 6.5 million PPV buys far surpassing even Dana White’s expectations. The fight was $99.95 US but the price in some other countries was not that high. Still, that number may never be broken unless God and the devil face off in Madison Square Garden.