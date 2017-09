Derrick Lewis is being heralded as a hero for his actions in Houston during the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. He opened up about it on SportsCenter.

First of all, me and my wife was watching the news and we heard that the officers are not going to be going out. The only way that they’re going to be going out is life or death situations. I seen that and I really didn’t like that so I went out and tried to help as many people as I can.