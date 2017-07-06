WWE Great Balls of Fire predictions, rant

WWE Great Balls of Fire. Imagine the creative meeting that dreamed that up. It went like this:

Vince: How about this. Instead of something wrestling related let’s think outside the rasslin box. Who’s hot in music today?

HHH: I don’t know. How about WWE presents Burial by Shovel?

Stephanie: Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars, and Imagine Dragons.

Team member: How about WWE Radioactive or Meltdown?

Vince: You nailed it. It’s Jerry Lee Lewis.

Stephanie: But, I said…

Vince: Make the logo have a hidden set of testicles in it.

HHH: And a shovel.

Team member: We had to change it once already because it looked like a Johnson.

Vince: Great, we’ll change it to a flaming testicle billboard with a hidden Johnson.

Team member: But…you know what. Genius idea Vince! Brilliant.

HHH: And a shovel…burying Bray Wyatt hidden within the fire.

Stephanie: Um, dad.

Vince: What sweetie.

Stephanie: You’re not wearing any pants.

Vince: Where am I?

HHH: Mmmmmm…a shovel.

Team member: I left network TV for this?

annnnnd scene…..

Rant over. On to the predictions for this Sunday’s, ugh, Great Balls of Fire event.

Cruiserweight Title: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

WWE really wasted the opportunity to work in the cruiserweights as legit stars like they did in the Attitude era. Vince seems so dead set on making sure the audience knows that the smaller guys aren’t considered WWE stars that he has the commentators drill it home and they change sets for tapings. Neville and Akira are top notch performers.

Prediction: Neville wins unless WWE feels it is what everyone is expecting and/or wanting. Then they will change it even if the proper build up isn’t there. ———— Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Big Cass. How do you make a giant lose to a little dude who has been on the receiving end of pin falls all year?

Prediction: Big Cass by demolition and Enzo moves to 205 live before becoming a dancing gimmick act and then being future endeavored.

———— Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Wyatt talks smack, says he is a god, and then gets beaten. Repeat. This match is no different and the only way Bray wins is if they continue the damaging booking that has kept Seth Rollins down since he left the shield. Prediction: Bray needs the win, but Rollins gets paid millions and HHH loves him some Rollins. So, Rollins. ———— Ambulance Match: Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Braun is arguably the hottest commodity in WWE right now. He’s a legit scary guy who deserves to be in the top spot despite the board members drooling over Roman Reigns. There is no way Braun wins this match cleanly if at all. SummerSlam may feature Braun versus Lesnar which would be a shame. They haven’t really built the feud enough for anyone to care. Lesnar is never on TV unless he actually has to wrestle and fans know Strowman is going to be fodder for failed experiment Roman Reigns.

Prediction: Strowman by shenanigans with Roman looking like Superman. If Strowman continues to become the most popular figure then expect Roman to be tacked on as a tag team member so they can attribute ratings to Reigns. The tag team name will be “Strowman Reigns”. Quote me. ———— Women’s Title: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

This one baffles me. This is WrestleMania worthy. There is no way Alexa should lose this title until WrestleMania because of her stellar work. Here’s what will happen. Sasha wins and faces Nia Jax who they are building up to be the female Rusev. Vince loves him some monster bad guys against All American, apple pie eating good guys.

Prediction: Sasha Banks in an ill timed title change. ———— Tag Titles: Hardys(c) vs. Cesaro/Sheamus – 30 Minute Ironman Match There is a good match brewing here. Since the Hardys returned they have been in a memorable feud with the hot tag team of and I can’t believe I’m including him in this statement, SHEAMUS and Cesaro. This feud should be cooled off at SummerSlam so we don’t get burnt out on it and revived before WrestleMania.

Prediction: Sheamus and Cesaro because the Hardys don’t need the win to stay over. ———— Intercontinental Title: Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

No way Dean wins this match because the alleged “creative” team doesn’t like that he is “lazy”, and he sometimes doesn’t stick to the awful scripted promos he’s given. Miz is the company man and fits the mold that Vinny Mac likes. A cocky bad guy who is well groomed. Vince shaves CONSTANTLY during the day and Ambrose dresses like a wrestling hobo sometimes. Do the math.

Prediction: Miz, duh. ———— WWE Universal Title: Brock Lesnar(c) vs. Samoa Joe

Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe should have been saved for SummerSlam. Joe is accepted as a legit tough guy and they could have billed this as a real fight and fans would eat it up. Alas, they will have Lesnar vs. the winner of Strowman/Reigns and SummerSlam, probably Braun. Then for the fifth time we will get Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania to try and establish him as “the guy” AGAIN. He will be the conquering baby face who vanquishes the evil Bork Lazer. Joe will be facing someone in the opening matches on the Mania card.

Winner: Lesnar all day.