Casinos and MME – How Are They Linked

The casino industry and the MME and WWE have a long standing relation. Many top fights take place in casino resorts, in Vegas, but also elsewhere, especially in the United States. There is more than one reason for this. Firstly, both casinos and fights are a source of great entertainment for all visitors. When you’re watching a fight, you’re not actually a participant, whereas inside a casino you can actively play games yourself, that’s one notable difference, but both are actually very thrilling.

Las Vegas as the Fight Capital

Also, the two are complementing each other. People who have been playing their favorite casino games during the day, can head out to a fight in the evening, and then go back to gaming or whatever else they’ll be up to for the night. And while in the past the participants in fights that took place in Vegas were considered to be more entertainers than fighters, now it is not the case, and you can see some very serious professional fights in Nevada’s Sin City, and throughout the country’s casino resorts.

Floyd Mayweather has made Vegas his home, and he stated in an interview in 2014, that the relationship between him and the city is not just professional, but also a personal one. Some of his fights have contributed up to $100m to the city’s economy, and it is estimated that non-gaming venues also profited from him.

Mayweather on one occasion said that his career started in Vegas, and that it will likely end in Vegas. Vegas hasn’t always been the fighting capital of the US. Those who are old enough will remember that it was actually the Big Apple where most of the action occurred. With the introduction of television, especially pay-per-view many fans opted to watch the matches in the comfort of their own homes, for a small price.

The Rise of Online Casinos

Vegas simply took advantage of that and began offering fights in addition to other forms of entertainment that encouraged people to flock in to Sin City in large numbers to watch the fights, but also get a bit of gambling action.

However, the rising popularity of online casinos and online casino gaming might change the balance of this equation. Just as many people choose to watch fights on TV or via live streaming online, many casino fans these days choose to play casino games online instead of going to Vegas, Reno, or the local land-based casino in their state/region.

If you just wish to have fun for a couple of hours, and perhaps try to hit a massive jackpot, you can't always fly to Vegas, just like you can't always go to the venue when you wish to see a major fight.