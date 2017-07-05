Watch Ronda Rousey’s first interview since loss to Amanda Nunes *VIDEO*

In her first interview since being knocked out by Amanda Nunes, former UFC women’s bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey stopped by Live! with Kelly and Ryan to discuss her recent engagement to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, her coaching gig on Battle of the Network Stars, and her house being burglarized by skateboarders. Interestingly enough, there was no talk of her UFC career or whether or not she will ever return to fighting.

It’s probably safe to say the hosts were told they couldn’t ask any questions about Ronda’s fight career during the interview. It’s also probably safe to assume we’ve seen the last of the 2008 Olympic medalist inside the octagon.