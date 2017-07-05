UFC 213 betting odds and predictions

UFC women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes will defend her belt for a second time when she battles striking specialist Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch in the UFC 213 main event this Saturday, July 8 in Las Vegas. In the co-main event, Cuban wrestling powerhouse Yoel Romero takes on Australia’s Robert Whittaker for the Interim Middleweight Championship.

UFC 213 Main Event Odds

The UFC 213 betting odds have Nunes and Shevchenko dead even at -110. The two ladies first tangled at UFC 196 in March 2016 and Nunes won via unanimous decision. Since then, Nunes has gone on to submit Miesha Tate, winning the title, then knocked out Ronda Rousey. Since her first meeting with Nunes, Shevchenko has won a unanimous decision over Holly Holm, and most recently submitted Julianna Pena.

Aside from her previous loss to Nunes, Shevchenko’s only other loss came in 2010 via doctor stoppage after an illegal upkick from Liz Carmouche caused a cut. And no foul was called in the bout. Nunes on the other hand, has been TKO’d twice in her career — once by Alexis Davis in Strikeforce and once by Cat Zingano in the UFC in 2014.

Analysis:

Despite Shevchenko’s decorated striking background, Nunes has proved she’s just as dangerous on the feet and has 10 knockout wins to her credit, while Shevchenko has four. On the flip-side, Nunes is a BJJ black belt, but only has three submission wins to her credit, while Shevchenko has six. It makes for an interesting style matchup, but we’ve already seen Nunes beat her once and she has even more confidence now after stopping two WMMA legends in her last two outings.

Pick: Amanda Nunes

Quick Picks:

Robert Whittaker to defeat Yoel Romero

Curtis Blaydes to defeat Daniel Omielanczuk

Fabricio Werdum to defeat Alistair Overeem

Anthony Pettis to defeat Jim Miller

Oleksiy Oliynyk to defeat Travis Browne

Full UFC 213 betting odds (courtesy 5dimes):

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (-110) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (-110)

Interim Middleweight Championship: Yoel Romero (-130) vs. Robert Whittaker (+110)

Heavyweight: Daniel Omielańczuk (+600) vs. Curtis Blaydes (-900)

Heavyweight: Fabrício Werdum (+110) vs. Alistair Overeem (-130)

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis (-245) vs. Jim Miller (+205)

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Heavyweight: Travis Browne (-220) vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk (+180)

Welterweight: Chad Laprise (-500) vs. Brian Camozzi (+400)

Middleweight: Thiago Santos (-145) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+125)

Welterweight: Jordan Mein (+145) vs. Belal Muhammad (-165)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)