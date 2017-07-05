RIZIN’s July 30 card complete with addition of two new women’s MMA bouts

The fight card for RIZIN’s July 30 card at the Saitama Super Arena is now complete with the addition of two new women’s MMA matches.

BJJ world champion powerhouse Gabi Garcia will meet 4-time Russian National Boxing champion Oksana Gagloeva, who is making her MMA debut. Weighing 225-pounds, the Russian boxer stands at 5-foot 9-inches and will undoubtedly be the best striker Garcia has faced to date.

Also added to the card, San Francisco native Shinju Auclair will face Michigan’s Sheena “Star” Bradenburg. The bout will mark both ladies’ professional debut.

The event will also feature the opening round of RIZIN’s 2017 Bantamweight Grand Prix.

Here’s the full line-up for the July 30 event:

Kyoji Horiguchi vs Hideo Tokoro

Anthony Birchak vs Takafumi Otsuka

Keita Ishibashi vs Khalid Taha

Tenshin Nasukawa vs Kizaemon Saiga

Miyuu Yamamoto vs Cassie Robb

Satoru Kitaoka vs Yusuke Yachi

KING Reina vs Seini Draughn

Amir Aliakbari vs Tyler King

Teodoras Aukstuolis vs Karl Albrektsson

Gabi Garcia vs. Oksana Gagloeva

Shinju Auclair vs. Sheena Star

[Bantamweight GP opening round Bracket A][Super fight]

The LIVE stream for this event can be found here.