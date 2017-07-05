RIZIN’s July 30 card complete with addition of two new women’s MMA bouts

The fight card for RIZIN’s July 30 card at the Saitama Super Arena is now complete with the addition of two new women’s MMA matches.
BJJ world champion powerhouse Gabi Garcia will meet 4-time Russian National Boxing champion Oksana Gagloeva, who is making her MMA debut. Weighing 225-pounds, the Russian boxer stands at 5-foot 9-inches and will undoubtedly be the best striker Garcia has faced to date.
Also added to the card, San Francisco native Shinju Auclair will face Michigan’s Sheena “Star” Bradenburg. The bout will mark both ladies’ professional debut.
The event will also feature the opening round of RIZIN’s 2017 Bantamweight Grand Prix.
Here’s the full line-up for the July 30 event:[Bantamweight GP opening round Bracket A]
- Kyoji Horiguchi vs Hideo Tokoro
- Anthony Birchak vs Takafumi Otsuka
- Keita Ishibashi vs Khalid Taha
- Tenshin Nasukawa vs Kizaemon Saiga
- Miyuu Yamamoto vs Cassie Robb
- Satoru Kitaoka vs Yusuke Yachi
- KING Reina vs Seini Draughn
- Amir Aliakbari vs Tyler King
- Teodoras Aukstuolis vs Karl Albrektsson
- Gabi Garcia vs. Oksana Gagloeva
- Shinju Auclair vs. Sheena Star
The LIVE stream for this event can be found here.