GFW and TNA rant, Rise and Fall videos included

We normally don’t cover wrestling outside of WWE but we have been keeping up with GFW since merged with TNA. In a press release issued on June 28, Impact Wrestling announced that Anthem Sports & Entertainment had purchased the rights to GFW and that Jarrett ruled over the creative side of the Impact! product. It’s not surprising that this happened since TNA had made some pretty bad and public financial and operational mistakes. Fingers had been pointed at Vince Russo, Dixie Carter, Eric Bischoff, and even Hulk Hogan to blame for the mess. In reality it was a culmination of epic failures on all fronts, especially when Jeff Jarrett left the promotion he essentially nurtured to maturity. Check out this video below for a good summary of what happened with TNA.

Global Force Wrestling was a brand that Jarrett put together after leaving TNA. It recorded a large number of episodes that would never see a second of proper TV time. In short, GFW was a disappointment and instead of rehashing it, check this video out of the rise and fall of GFW. It’s about 8 minutes compared to the much longer TNA video above. That should tell you something.

Now, he has a chance to take the company he built to the 2nd spot behind WWE in the wrestling promotion hierarchy. With some good former WWE talent there already like Alberto Del Rio and Bobby Lashley they might have a chance. Maybe they actually can rise up to challenge the WWE? We can only hope so with WWE’s current product being homogenized and stale.

Let’s be real, Vince Russo. TNA never really stood for Total Nonstop Action. T-N-A. You had something else in mind.