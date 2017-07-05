Could Floyd Mayweather follow the same path as former foe Manny Pacquiao?

Floyd Mayweather Jr is set to go toe-to-toe with UFC superstar Conor McGregor on August 26th, with Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena set to host the sporting spectacle.

The unbeaten boxing legend has amassed an incredible record of 49-0, going out on top after easily overcoming Andre Berto back in September 2015. That unanimous decision victory followed up a career-defining win for ‘Money’ in what was dubbed the ‘Fight of the Century’ against Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather rallied to a comfortable 12-round points success over his long-mooted opponent in a highly anti-climatic bout at the MGM Grand in Sin City. Since that fight, though, both men have opted to hang up their gloves then go back on that decision and return to the ring.

Mayweather is set to earn potentially his biggest payday to date when he tackles ‘the Notorious’ in a bizarre crossover clash on American soil, but ‘Pacman’s’ comeback hasn’t been as successful. ‘Money’ will enter the ring ropes in August as the odds-on 2/11 favourite in the Paddy Power boxing betting to earn a 50th career triumph.

The sport’s first and only eight-division world champion secured impressive victories over both Timothy Bradley and Jessie Vargas in 2016 after returning to the squared-circle. But his most recent ring outing in Brisbane, Australia saw him taste a bitter fourth defeat from his last nine fights, despite having entered an overwhelming favourite to defend his former WBO welterweight title.

It was the home hopeful Jeff Horn that was awarded a very dubious unanimous decision win over Pacquiao to become world champion and realise his lifelong dream in his own backyard in front of a mammoth 50,000 spectators.

That loss now sees Pacquiao at a crossroads in his illustrious career. There were evident signs of decline across the gruelling 12-round scrap, despite the Filipino seemingly doing more than enough to earn the scores of the three judges sat at ringside. But he came up short Down Under and is now seriously considering retiring from the sport for good this time, while his team also look at the option of undertaking a rematch with victor Horn, possibly in the United States later this year.

Such a second scrap with the game Australian would be further hard work for an ageing ‘Pacman’, who showed all of his 38 years in the ring during the 67th fight of his long-standing boxing career. But does his decline and recent underwhelming showing signal what could potentially occur in the ring on August 26th for Mayweather?

The latter American is now 40 years of age and will go up against a man over a decade younger than him. In boxing, no matter how great a fighter is, one bout they can’t win is against age, and that could yet come into play in Las Vegas.

Mayweather is known for keeping himself in shape and has already looked sharp in training for McGregor, but is there another huge shock on the cards? If the Irishman were to somehow oust Mayweather in their meeting, it would unquestionably be one of the greatest shocks ever to happen in any sport.

And, with the events that recently unfolded in Australia, it proved once again that anything can happen in the sport of boxing.