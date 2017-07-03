Overeem says Fedor isn’t GOAT without beating him

UFC heavyweight slugger Alastair Overeem recently spoke with Fight Hub TV and when the subject of Fedor Emelianenko came up he had a lot to say about him. This included an often brought up topic of his many fights with unqualified candidates aka “cans”.

I think Fedor had a great run in 2002-2005 and after that, people talk about 10 years undefeated and blah, blah, blah, but after 2005, who did he fight? He fought cans. The other thing is that he never tested himself in the UFC. That’s something that bothers me. He should have done that. He should have went to the UFC and went to that mix. There’s always gonna be that little thing over his career. He’s not the greatest heavyweight because he declined to fight me on two occasions while I was the Strikeforce heavyweight champion. You want to fight for the belt, right? I wanted to fight him, he’s a name. And secondly, because he didn’t go to the UFC.