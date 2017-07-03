BOOM IPFL 2 Full Results

BOOM IPFL returned to action with their second event, BOOM IPFL 2. The card saw an eight-man tournament to crown the inaugural BOOM IPFL featherweight champion. The event was headlined by rising regional MMA star Ateet Kelvin Gupta and Tanmoy Bhattacharya.

Ratul Mukherjee, the president of BOOM IPFL, in a recent interview with us gave his thoughts on the promotion. “Being the President of Boom IPFL I was also one of the fighters in the underground fight card of the very first event of BOOM 1,” he said. “Our vision from the day BOOM started was to provide a common platform for all the fighters wanting to try MMA and spread the beauty of MMA in every lanes and corners of India, specifically Kolkata. The biggest achievement of mine is taking BOOM from the ghetto of Topsia (the most negative area of Kolkata) to making it one of the mainstream promotions of India. Among my other achievements is that I have received emails from UFC regarding India vs. China (TUF Series). The long term goal of Boom IPFL is to be the part of UFC Fight Pass and giving our desi [local] MMA fighters to fight in USA and pay them in dollars.”

8 man elimination tournament

Qualifying Round

Syed Imran def Rahul Chaudhury

Najibullah def Vijay Gurung

Gulam Reza got walk over due to fighter misses weight

Omar got walk over due to fighter missed weight

Semi Final

Omar def Syed Imran

Najibullah could not fight due to injury so Gulam Reza got Walk Over

Final

Omar Eman Dost def Gulam Reza and became the unified 8-man elimination featherweight champion

Solo Fights

Aquib Maqsood Def Arijit Paul (TKO Punches) (Non Title Middle Weight Fight)

Indrajit Malakar def Gaurav Bhattacharya (TKO Knees)

Ateet Kelvin Gupta def Tanmoy Bhattacharya (RNC)

Utshob Mitra def Gobinda Sarkar (Gullitione)