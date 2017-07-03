BOOM IPFL 2 Full Results

BOOM IPFL returned to action with their second event, BOOM IPFL 2. The card saw an eight-man tournament to crown the inaugural BOOM IPFL featherweight champion. The event was headlined by rising regional MMA star Ateet Kelvin Gupta and Tanmoy Bhattacharya.
Ratul Mukherjee, the president of BOOM IPFL, in a recent interview with us gave his thoughts on the promotion. “Being the President of Boom IPFL I was also one of the fighters in the underground fight card of the very first event of BOOM 1,” he said. “Our vision from the day BOOM started was to provide a common platform for all the fighters wanting to try MMA and spread the beauty of MMA in every lanes and corners of India, specifically Kolkata. The biggest achievement of mine is taking BOOM from the ghetto of Topsia (the most negative area of Kolkata) to making it one of the mainstream promotions of India. Among my other achievements is that I have received emails from UFC regarding India vs. China (TUF Series). The long term goal of Boom IPFL is to be the part of UFC Fight Pass and giving our desi [local] MMA fighters to fight in USA and pay them in dollars.”
8 man elimination tournament
Qualifying Round
- Syed Imran def Rahul Chaudhury
- Najibullah def Vijay Gurung
- Gulam Reza got walk over due to fighter misses weight
- Omar got walk over due to fighter missed weight
Semi Final
- Omar def Syed Imran
- Najibullah could not fight due to injury so Gulam Reza got Walk Over
Final
- Omar Eman Dost def Gulam Reza and became the unified 8-man elimination featherweight champion
Solo Fights
- Aquib Maqsood Def Arijit Paul (TKO Punches) (Non Title Middle Weight Fight)
- Indrajit Malakar def Gaurav Bhattacharya (TKO Knees)
- Ateet Kelvin Gupta def Tanmoy Bhattacharya (RNC)
- Utshob Mitra def Gobinda Sarkar (Gullitione)
|Sr. No.
|Winner
|Loser
|Round
|Time
|Method
|Referee
|1.
|Najibullah Muhammad
|Vijay Gurung
|1
|4:44
|Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
|Debojit
|2.
|Syed Imran
|Rahul Chaudhury
|1
|3:30
|Submission (Punches)
|Partha Sengupta
|3.
|Omar
Eman Doast
|Syed
Imran
|1
|3:49
|TKO (Punches)
|Partha Sengupta
|4.
|Omar Eman Doast
|Gulam Reza
|1
|3:49
|Submission
(Guillotine Choke)
|Partha Sengupta
|5.
|Aaquib
Maqsood
|Arijit
Paul
|1
|1:30
|TKO
|Debojit
|6.
|Indrajit
Malakar
|Gourav
Bhattacharya
|1
|1:37
|Tap out via Knees
|Debojit
|7.
|Utshob
Maitra
|Gobinda
Sarkar
|1
|4:17
|Submission
(Guillotine Choke)
|Partha Sengupta
|8.
|Ateet Kelvin
Gupta
|Tanmoy
Chakraborty
|1
|4:13
|Submission
(Guillotine Choke)
|Debojit