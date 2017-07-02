Pacquiao loss exposes boxing judging inadequacy again

Manny Pacquiao loses again Saturday night and this time it is to a fighter named Jeff Horn. Manny out boxed underdog horn for the majority of the fight including the ninth round where the ref almost stopped the bout to save Horn.

Judge Waleska Roldan scored it 117-111 while both Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan scored it 115-113.

The boxing stats show Pacquio’s dominance but Manny was classy in defeat.

That’s the decision of the judges. I respect that. We have a rematch clause, so no problem.

Conditioning coach Justin Fortune was less forgiving.

Manny lost the fight, but Jeff Horn looks like a pumpkin. Those scores, that card? It should be the other way.

He did follow up with a good point.