VIDEO: Mauro Ranallo talks about his return to WWE commentating gig with NXT

Mauro Ranallo, one of the most respected voices in combat sports history has returned to WWE. Allegations of bullying by the notorious John Bradshaw Layfield were cited by insiders as the main reason he left the Smackdown gig earlier this year. Whatever it was, Ranallo is back and where he belongs. The developmental program called NXT is superior in almost every way to WWE’s TV offerings on USA. Most fans would agree they possess the most talent being utilized properly by the publicly traded company today. There are reports of HHH being upset with Vince McMahon for undoing all of the character development and traits that made the NXT performers hot properties by homogenizing them. MAMA MIA! We are excited to hear Mauro commentating the action again.