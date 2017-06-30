Justin Gaethje slams “quitter” Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje is the latest to slam UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Gaethje spent the last three years as WSOF champion and has a record of 17-0 coming in to the UFC. It didn’t take long for the lightweight to be another in a long line of people trying to get a big money fight with Conor.

Skill wise, there’s nobody that’s gonna outwork me. He’ll outtalk me, that’s for damn sure but he ain’t gonna outwork me. His skillset is special, he’s got a great left hand. But we’ve seen him quit. He’s got quit in his heart and once a quitter, always a quitter.

I’m gonna get that opportunity. I’m gonna get the interim belt around my waist and then when he comes back, he has to fight me, make it a dogfight, make it a war, everything he doesn’t want it to be. Like I said, if I get that belt around my waist, there’s no question who he has to fight when he comes back. Well, he can fight whoever the hell he wants obviously but if I have the interim title and I’m finishing people like I know I can, he has to fight me.

Justin has to get by Michael Johnson on the finale of TUF 25 before he can start calling out anyone with credibility.