New Mayweather training video sends fear into heart of McGregor fans

The money is coming in on UFC champ Conor McGregor at the sportsbooks for his upcoming boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. But McGregor fans the world over may be rethinking things after seeing this new video of Floyd working over the double-end punching bag. Conor may be cracking jokes about the boxing legend’s age, but Floyd’s speed is still quite evident.

“I know I’m not the same fighter I was 20 years ago, I’m not the same fighter I was 10 years ago… As a matter of fact, I’m not the same fighter I was 5 years ago, I’m just an old legend putting in work in 16 oz gloves.”

If Floyd has the speed advantage, Conor has the power advantage. The only problem is Conor is going to have a hard time landing on the best defensive boxer in the history of the game. Most boxing fans aren’t giving the Irishman a chance in hell, but a fight is a fight, and it only takes one shot! Who you got?