How one bet can turn $100 into $7500 on Mayweather vs. McGregor

Floyd Mayweather will look to take his unbeaten streak inside the boxing ring to 50-0 when he faces UFC superstar Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The once in a lifetime spectacle has garnered the world’s attention and the bettors are coming out in full force to try to cash in one of the biggest sporting events in history.

Dave Mason, BetOnline.ag Sportsbook Brand Manager, weighs in:

Action continues to pour in. No signs of it slowing down. Without a doubt this will be the biggest bet fight in the history of BetOnline – smashing the Mayweather/Pacquiao fight a couple years ago. No surprise that the early bettors are on McGregor (+535); only 11% of the bets are backing Mayweather (-710) so far. By fight night this will most likely be our second or third biggest decision of the year.

There’s plenty of prop bets fight fans can take advantage of with this match including who will POTUS Donald Trump pick to win the fight (currently -700 for Mayweather), the over/under for 5 million pay-per-view buys and even how many tweets the fighters will send out in August leading up to their showdown.

To get the most bang out of your buck would require a 12th round stoppage by McGregor. With odds of 75/1 that will happen, the brave bettor would stand to turn a mere $100 into $7500 if the Irishman can stop the greatest boxer of the modern era in the final frame.

A bet worth looking at is a possible McGregor stoppage in round 1. Everyone knows McGregor packs loads of power in his fists. In fact, he’s had a total of 13 first-round knockout victories over the course of his MMA career. If he can connect on Floyd solid in the opening round and put him away, and with odds at 10/1, you can turn your $100 into $1000 just like that.

Here’s the full list of prop bets and odds courtesy BetOnline.ag:

Will the Fight Take Place August 26th

Yes -700 (1/7)

No +450 (9/2)

Most Tweets in August

Conor McGregor -160 (5/8)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. +130 (13/10)

Physical Confrontation at Press Conference

Yes +220 (11/5)

No -280 (5/14)

POTUS Pick

Conor McGregor +450 (9/2)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. -700 (1/7)

Total Combined Tweets in August

Over 40½ Tweets -115 (20/23)

Under 40½ Tweets -115 (20/23)

Total Pay-Per-View Buys

Over 5 Million -260 (5/13)

Under 5 Million +200 (2/1)

Group Round Odds

Mayweather wins in Rd 1-3 +500 (5/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 4-6 +450 (9/2)

Mayweather wins in Rd 7-9 +325 (13/4)

Mayweather wins in Rd 10-12 +600 (6/1)

Mayweather wins by decision +175 (7/4)

McGregor wins in Rd 1-3 +1800 (18/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 4-6 +1500 (15/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 7-9 +1800 (18/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 10-12 +2200 (22/1)

McGregor wins by decision +2500 (25/1)

Draw +3500 (35/1)

Method of Victory

Mayweather by TKO/KO/DQ -175 (4/7)

Mayweather by decision +175 (7/4)

McGregor by TKO/KO/DQ +600 (6/1)

McGregor by decision +2500 (25/1)

Draw +3500 (35/1)

Round Betting – Mayweather vs McGregor

Mayweather wins in Rd 1 +1000 (10/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 2 +800 (8/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 3 +800 (8/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 4 +1000 (10/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 5 +1000 (10/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 6 +1000 (10/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 7 +1200 (12/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 8 +1200 (12/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 9 +1200 (12/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 10 +1200 (12/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 11 +1400 (14/1)

Mayweather wins in Rd 12 +1600 (16/1)

Mayweather wins by decision +175 (7/4)

McGregor wins in Rd 1 +4800 (48/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 2 +4300 (43/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 3 +4000 (40/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 4 +4000 (40/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 5 +3500 (35/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 6 +4000 (40/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 7 +4000 (40/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 8 +5000 (50/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 9 +5500 (55/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 10 +7000 (70/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 11 +7000 (70/1)

McGregor wins in Rd 12 +7500 (75/1)

McGregor wins by decision +2500 (25/1)

Draw +3500 (35/1)