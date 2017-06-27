WATCH: ‘Smile’ documentary captures Brave champ Elias Boudegzdame’s rise to stardom

Elias “Smile” Boudegzdame (14-4) became the first-ever Brave MMA featherweight champion at Brave 4 when he defeated Masio Fullen (11-7) via first-round submission back in March. The 23-year-old fighter out of France has finished all 14 opponents he has beaten and is considered among the best in the world at 145-pounds.

Boudegzdame is the subject of Brave Film’s new documentary “Smile” and is available in its entirety below (approx. 33 minutes). The film is directed by Loyed Oppen and was filmed in Montpellier, France and in Abu Dhabi. “Smile” follows Boudegzdame on his journey from contender to world champion as he reflects on his mixed martial arts career and what it means to be a Brave titleholder.

The documentary also takes a look at the MMA champion’s upbringing and provides testimonials from family members, coaches and sparring partners. “Smile” entertains with the drama of Boudegzdame almost getting knocked out by Fullen, only to rally with a submission finish and the Brave featherweight title around his waist.